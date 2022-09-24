28-year-old Montclair man fatally shot in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Orange Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, according to a Sept. 23 press release from the ECPO.

On Sept. 22 at 12:56 a.m., police were notified of a shooting in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange. They responded and found Washington suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.