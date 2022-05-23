30-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Diogo Pranto, 30, of Newark, according to a May 18 press release from the ECPO.

On Sunday, May 15, at approximately 4 a.m., Newark police officers responded to the 100 block of Murray Street in Newark, where they discovered the victim. He was transferred to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.