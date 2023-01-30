30-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Al-Supreme Davis, age 30, according to a Jan. 27 press release from the ECPO.

On Jan. 26 at 7:28 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of Broad Street in Newark. Davis was found on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:40 p.m. Three other victims were reportedly shot and survived.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.