31-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Donnell Gillespie, 31, of Newark, according to a Sept. 1 press release from the ECPO.

On Aug. 31 at noon, Newark police discovered Gillespie on the 1000 block of Lyons Avenue in Newark; he was suffering from gunshot wounds. Gillespie was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:18 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.