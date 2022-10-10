31-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes members of the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Jordan Rodriguez, 31, of Newark, according to an Oct. 8 press release from the ECPO.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, police responded to a report of a gunshot at the 600 block of Broadway in Newark. Rodriquez was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 3:49 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.