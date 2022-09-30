32-year-old arrested for muder of East Orange man

NEWARK, NJ — Marquis McCray, 32, of Newark, has been arrested and charged with the murder Wayne Jones, 41, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 29 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Sept. 17, just before midnight, police found Jones on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark; he was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead the next day. Another male victim was injured by gunshots, but he survived.

McCray has also been charged with attempted murder and four weapons offenses.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.