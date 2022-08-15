33-year-old arrested for murder and assault in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been arrested for the murder of Tameel Grimes, 31, of Newark, according to an Aug. 12 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Dowdell is being charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.

Additionally, a second individual, Shanade McDaniel, 31, of Newark, is being charged with second-degree hindering prosecution.

On Saturday, July 23, just after midnight, Newark police discovered Grimes on the 300 block of New Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, who suffered from a gunshot wound, was found on Norfolk and Hartford streets; he survived and was treated at University Hospital.

The second-degree assault charge against Dowdell arises from the attack on the second victim.

The investigation, which is being handled by the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.