33-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Khalif McDaniel, 33, of Newark, according to a Jan. 6 press release from the ECPO.

On Jan. 6 at 12:22 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of South Orange Avenue near South 20th Street in Newark. The victim, McDaniel, was found there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:24 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.