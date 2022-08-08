34-year-old man fatally shot in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Davion Sumler, 34, of Newark, according to an Aug. 2 press release from the ECPO.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 1:40 a.m., Newark police discovered the victim on the 300 block of South 20th Street in Newark, where he was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:06 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.