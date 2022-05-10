36-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Christopher G. Griffin, 36, of Newark, according to a May 6 press release from the ECPO.

On Thursday May 5, at approximately 6:54 p.m., Newark police officers responded to the 300 block of Mt. Prospect Avenue in Newark, where they discovered the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:06 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.