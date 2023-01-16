38-year-old Belleville man fatally shot in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Omar Rivera, 38, of Belleville, according to a Jan. 16 press release from the ECPO.

On Jan. 16 at 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a potential homicide on the 300 block of North 7th Street in Newark, where they found Rivera, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 4 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.