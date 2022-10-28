41 fugitives arrested in Essex County warrant sweep

Connect on Linked in

NEWARK, NJ — On Oct. 24, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced the capture of 41 fugitives wanted for outstanding arrest warrants in Essex County. The fugitives were arrested on felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, and 12 have alleged gang affiliations.

The five-day warrant sweep, called “Operation Essex,” was conducted in early October by the ECPO in conjunction with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and the Newark Police Department. All of the fugitives have been arrested, charged and placed in custody.

“Anyone charged with a crime who ignores a warrant in Essex County should know that temporarily out of sight is not out of mind,” Stephens said at an Oct. 24 press conference at Veterans Courthouse in Newark. “Law enforcement will be vigilant in finding and prosecuting you. You can run but you cannot hide.”

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé also spoke about the success of the warrant sweep.

The following individuals were arrested on ECPO warrants:

Dmitry Tyutin was arrested Oct. 7 in Newark on a June 10 warrant for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Lamar Johnson was arrested Oct. 4 in Newark on a June 16 warrant for aggravated assault.

Anthony D. Greene was arrested Oct. 4 in Newark on a June 14 warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Fernando Pellot was arrested Oct. 5 in Orange on a June 13 warrant for aggravated assault.

Kim Little was arrested Oct. 5 in Newark on a June 16 warrant for manufacturing and distributing CDS.

Andre Rollins was arrested Oct. 11 in Newark on a June 10 warrant for theft and failure to register as a sex offender.

Glen Turner was arrested Oct. 6 in Newark on a May 20 warrant for aggravated assault.

Morell Smith was arrested Oct. 5 in Newark on a Sept. 14 warrant for possession and distribution of CDS.

Latrice R. Spruill was arrested Oct. 6 in Newark on an Aug. 6 warrant for theft.

Jamaal Mahorn was arrested Oct. 3 in East Orange on a Sept. 15 warrant for homicide.

Alazaya Perkins was arrested Oct. 4 in Newark on an Oct. 4 warrant for resisting and obstruction.

Dashawn Johnson was arrested Oct. 4 in Newark on an Oct. 4 warrant for criminal mischief, obstruction, resisting and hindering.

Tracy Paladino was arrested Oct. 4 in Newark on a 2019 warrant for shoplifting.

Richard Tourrellas was arrested Oct. 5 in Newark on a warrant for a federal probation violation.

Ti Enos was arrested Oct. 6 in Newark on a warrant for fencing and receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.

Zamir Caldwell was arrested Oct. 12 in Plainfield on a Sept. 22 warrant for homicide.

William Johnson was arrested Oct. 12 in Newark on a Sept. 23 warrant for aggravated assault.

Eder Recinos-Asencio was arrested Oct. 12 in Fort Worth, Texas, on a Sept. 7, 2019, warrant for sexual assault.

Hasan Holmes was arrested Oct. 13 in Jonesboro, Ga., on an Oct. 4 warrant for homicide.

Kenneth Spuma was arrested Oct. 13 in Newark on an Oct. 13 warrant for theft and receiving stolen property.

Terrence Woods was arrested Oct. 13 in Newark on an Aug. 26 warrant for CDS offenses.

Kyeem Coleman was arrested Oct. 13 in Newark on an Aug. 31 warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violating an order of protection.

Kenneth Yarborough was arrested Oct. 18 in Newark on a Sept. 9 warrant for aggravated assault and violating an order of protection.

Israel Villanueva was arrested Oct. 18 in Newark on an April 8 warrant for aggravated assault.

Jasmine McKoy was arrested Oct. 19 in Elizabeth on a Nov. 20, 2020, warrant for theft and CDS offenses.

Tyquil Martin was arrested Oct. 20 in Newark on an Oct. 20 warrant for homicide and weapons offenses.

Steffon Byrd was arrested Oct. 21 after surrendering himself to the ECPO on a Dec. 1, 2021, warrant for violating an order of protection and eluding.

Kyree Jones was arrested Oct. 21 in Hillside on a Sept. 22 warrant for homicide.

The following individuals were arrested on NPD warrants:

Malik Ward was arrested Oct. 7 in Newark on a March 21 warrant for aggravated assault.

Gregory Williams was arrested Oct. 7 in Newark on an April 9 warrant for CDS offenses.

Rodney Simmons was arrested Oct. 10 in Newark on an Aug. 29 warrant for contempt of court.

Zamir Wright was arrested Oct. 13 in Irvington on a Sept. 27 warrant for fencing and receiving stolen property, eluding, and violating an order of protection.

The following individuals were arrested on ECSO warrants: