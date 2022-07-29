41-year-old woman stabbed to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal stabbing of Ebony Johnson, 42, of Newark, according to a July 25 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, July 23, at approximately 12:35 a.m. Newark police discovered the victim on the 400 block of South 15th Street suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was transported to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:22 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.