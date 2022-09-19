50-year-old Irvington man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Kyle Eley, 50, of Irvington, according to a Sept. 15 press release from the ECPO.

On Sept. 14, at approximately 7:02 p.m., Newark police discovered Eley, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, on the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues in Newark. He was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.