52-year-old stabbed to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal stabbing of 52-year-old Clacius Tate, of Newark, according to an April 12 press release from the ECPO.

On Monday, April 11, at approximately 7:11 p.m., Newark police officers responded to a call regarding a male stabbing victim on the 100 block of Seymour Avenue. When police arrived, they discovered Tate. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.