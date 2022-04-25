Arrest made in Belleville homicide

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini announced April 22 that Johnny Rivera, 52, of Bronx, N.Y., has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, Candy Torres, 50, of Belleville.

On March 12, family and friends were unable to reach the victim by phone. A family member went to the Belleville home on Hero Way and discovered Torres unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:16 p.m. An autopsy later determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information is urged to contact the ECPO tips line at 877-847-7432.

The charges against Rivera are accusations. He is presumed innocent unless and until he enters a guilty plea or is found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.