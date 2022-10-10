Authorities investigate fatal shooting on 36-year-old in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes members of the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Altariq Johnson 36, of Newark, according to an Oct. 8 press release from the ECPO.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, police responded to the 100 block of Brenner Street in Newark, where they found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.