Authorities investigate homicide at Eagle Rock Reservation

WEST ORANGE / MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of a still unidentified male, according to a March 5 press release from the ECPO.

The victim was found by hikers on March 4 on a hiking trail at Eagle Rock Reservation on the West Orange and Montclair border. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:16 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.