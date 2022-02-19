Belleville man admits distributing child pornography

NEWARK, NJ — A Belleville man has admitted using a web-based application to distribute multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Feb. 15. Mauricio Calderon, 51, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to an information charging him with one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, between March 2020 and April 10, 2020, Calderon used an encrypted, internet-based application to distribute multiple graphic videos depicting the sexual assault of minors. During the course of the investigation, Calderon publicly posted multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, some of which featured infants and toddlers, in a chatroom and also sent links that redirected to webpages containing child pornography. Law enforcement also discovered numerous videos and images of child sexual abuse on Calderon’s electronic devices when he was arrested at his home in September 2020.

The charge of distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for June 23.