Canadian fugitive admits possession, distribution of child pornography

NEWARK, NJ — A Bronx, N.Y., man admitted to possessing and distributing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Aug. 12.

Perth De, aka “Parthasarthie Kapoor,” 48, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Jan. 21, 2020, De was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport pursuant to a fugitive warrant issued on behalf of the government of Canada, which previously charged De with sexually assaulting minors. During a search incident to De’s arrest, law enforcement found several cellular phones in De’s luggage. A subsequent forensic examination of one of the cellular phones revealed numerous videos of children being sexually abused. The forensic examination further revealed that some of the videos had been distributed from the cellular phone.

The charge of distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.