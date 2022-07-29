Convicted felon admits drug offenses, and possessing three firearms with extended magazines

NEWARK, NJ — A Bloomfield man admitted to possessing quantities of heroin and cocaine that he intended to distribute, and to possessing several firearms, including an AM-15 rifle, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced July 28.

Cedric Lewis, 31, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to a superseding information charging him with two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Sept. 20, 2020, investigators learned that Lewis was in a car in the Newark/Elizabeth area while he possessed a quantity of heroin and cocaine he intended to sell, as well as an AM-15 rifle with a high-capacity magazine that contained 30 rounds of .300-caliber ammunition. Law enforcement officers subsequently lawfully searched Lewis’ apartment and recovered a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine; a .40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine; drug paraphernalia and a scale; $800 in cash; and heroin and cocaine that Lewis intended to sell.

The narcotics offenses each carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million. The counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition each carry a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.