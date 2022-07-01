East Orange man admits conspiracy to commit racketeering

NEWARK, NJ — Ali Hill, 29, of East Orange, admitted conspiring to murder a federal witness to protect a drug-trafficking enterprise of which he was a member, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced June 29. Hill pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to one count of a superseding indictment charging him with racketeering conspiracy.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from 2013 to March 12, 2018, Hill was a member of a drug-trafficking enterprise responsible for distributing cocaine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl in and around Newark. Hill became aware that another member of the enterprise was cooperating with federal law enforcement authorities in an investigation into illegal activity. Hill aided other members of the the enterprise in planning the murder of the victim, who was shot to death on March 12, 2018, as the victim walked his dog near a park in Bloomfield.

The count of racketeering conspiracy carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.