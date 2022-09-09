East Orange man admits to using stolen credit cards, checks to steal $250K

NEWARK, NJ — Adeeb Salih, 30, of East Orange, has admitted to scheming with others to use credit cards and checks that were stolen from the mail by at least two U.S. Postal Service employees in order to make hundreds of thousands of dollars of purchases, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna announced Sept. 6.

Salih pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark federal court to an information charging him with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

According to documents filed in this and other cases and statements made in court, Adeeb Salih obtained checks, including U.S. Treasury checks, and credit cards from Yaseen Salih, 25, and Jahad Salter, 26, who had recruited USPS employees, including Khadijah Banks Oneal, 31, and Ashley Taylor, 28, to steal the credit cards and checks from the mail in exchange for compensation. Once they obtained the stolen credit cards, Adeeb Salih, Yaseen Salih and Salter fraudulently posed as the account holders of the stolen cards when calling the banks that issued the cards and used personal identifying information belonging to the account holders to obtain or change information about the stolen credit cards. They then used the stolen credit cards to make purchases in New Jersey and elsewhere. Adeeb Salih also caused the stolen checks to be deposited into bank accounts that he controlled and withdrew proceeds from those checks from the accounts in the form of cash. This resulted in attempted losses of more than $250,000.

Yaseen Salih, Salter, Banks-Oneal and Taylor previously pleaded guilty for their respective roles in this scheme and are awaiting sentencing.

The charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud carries a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023.