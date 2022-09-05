East Orange man arrested in connection with shooting at Linden bar

LINDEN, NJ — Najir Paige, 27, of East Orange, is under arrest following a three-week investigation into a shooting that occurred at a Linden bar in early August, according to an Aug. 29 press release from the Linden Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linde police responded to Menga Lounge on East St. George Avenue in Linden on a reported shooting. Investigators allege that Paige was involved in an altercation at the bar. Following the altercation, Paige reportedly exited the bar, retrieved a handgun from a nearby vehicle, returned and fired multiple shots through the front door of the bar.

A 28-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman were injured during the attack.

Paige was arrested Aug. 24 after members of Union County S.W.A.T., with assistance from the Linden Police Department, Union County Prosecutor’s Office and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, executed a search warrant at his residence in East Orange. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon and associated crimes.

“We welcome people from all over the area to come and enjoy the many restaurants and businesses our city has to offer, but make no mistake: Violent crime has no place in Linden and we will aggressively pursue those who disrupt the peace and safety that our community deserves,” police Chief David Hart said. “I am very proud of the work that our officers, detectives and investigators do each and every day to keep violent offenders like this off our streets.”

A second suspect, identified as 25-year-old Sharif Evans, also of East Orange, is also charged for his role in the incident. Evans currently remains at large.

These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty in a court of law.