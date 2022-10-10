East Orange man found fatally stabbed in his apartment

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced Oct. 4 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal stabbing of Kenneth Wilkerson Jr., 41, of East Orange.

On the morning of Oct. 4, police were asked to respond to the 200 block of South Burnett Street, East Orange, to check on the welfare of a man. Police found Wilkerson in his apartment; he was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.