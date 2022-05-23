East Orange man shot to death in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Curt Johnson, 36, of East Orange, according to a May 18 press release from the ECPO.

On Sunday, May 15, at approximately 3:22 a.m., Irvington police responded to a call in the area of Prospect Street and Nesbit Terrace in Irvington. When police arrived, they discovered Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 3:58 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.