East Orange man shot to death on Main Street

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the East Orange Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of Melja T. Oliver, 37, of East Orange, according to a June 3 press release from the ECPO.

On Friday, June 3, at 12:51 a.m., East Orange police were dispatched to the 500 block of Main Street in East Orange, where they discovered Oliver on the sidewalk, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.