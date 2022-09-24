East Orange man stabbed to death

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating the fatal stabbing of Joshua Mewborn, 33, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 23 press release from the ECPO.

On Sept. 21 at 2:55 p.m., police were notified of a stabbing on the 100 block of South Munn Avenue in East Orange. They responded and found Mewborn suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:21 p.m. Police arrested an individual for disorderly conduct, but no one was arrested for the stabbing.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.