East Orange woman found fatally shot in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes Newark police detectives, is investigating the fatal shooting of Juan Sharonda Fonrose, 25, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 30 press release from the ECPO.

On Sept. 28 at about 2:47 p.m., Fonrose was found, suffering from gunshot wounds, on the 400 block of Central Avenue in Newark. She was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.