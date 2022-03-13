Elizabeth man struck and killed on Route 1 and 9 in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Newark Police Department announced March 10 that they are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident that occurred on Route 1 and 9 in Newark on March 10.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4:45 a.m. on March 10, Garry Robinson, 60, of Elizabeth, was struck in the area Route 1 and 9 southbound in front of the Anheuser-Busch beer plant. The victim was hit by two different vehicles. Both vehicles remained on scene. A third person, who witnessed the incident, also remained at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No charges have been filed against the drivers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.