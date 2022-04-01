Essex County jury convicts Newark man of vehicular homicide

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County jury has convicted Najeeh Green, 30, of Newark, of vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with the death of Priscilla Godoy, a 29-year-old Newark mother, according to a March 31 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On May 5, 2018, Green was involved in a crime spree that resulted in a man being shot in Newark, a woman being carjacked at gunpoint in East Orange as she unloaded packages from her car and ultimately the death of Godoy.

Godoy’s skull was crushed when she was pinned between two parked cars on South 14th Street in Newark at approximately 11:44 p.m. as she tried to avoid the fleeing stolen Jeep Cherokee. She was rushed to University Hospital in Newark, where she was pronounced dead.

Following a nine-day trial before Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin, an Essex County jury returned a verdict on the morning of March 30 finding Green guilty of all 11 counts against him. In addition to felony murder, vehicular homicide and manslaughter while fleeing police, the jury also found him guilty of aggravated assault on the shooting victim, carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking and aggravated assault, and multiple weapons offenses.

Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, June 13. The defendant, who has three prior felony convictions, faces life in prison.

“The defendant victimized three families. Because of the courage of those who survived, we were able to bring justice to the Godoy family as well as those who were carjacked and shot,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Jason Goldberg, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Brian Olsen.

Acting Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II lauded all those involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case. In addition to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Prosecutions Unit and the Crash and Fire Unit, he also commended the Newark Police Department and the East Orange Police Department.