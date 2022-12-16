Essex County man admits producing child pornography in NJ and abroad

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man admitted producing multiple videos depicting the sexual assault of children, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Dec. 14.

Antonio Del Prado, 61, of Millburn, pleaded guilty on Dec. 14 before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to an information charging him with one count each of production of child pornography and production of child pornography abroad with intent to transport into the United States.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, in October 2020, law enforcement officials learned that Del Prado had uploaded multiple files of suspected child pornography to an internet-based cloud storage system. The investigation also revealed that Del Prado had a woman livestream a video of a child being sexually assaulted for Del Prado. Del Prado was arrested at his home in November 2020, at which time agents seized multiple electronic devices that were found to contain child pornography. Further investigation revealed that on multiple occasions Del Prado sexually assaulted children in the Philippines and transmitted video recordings of those assaults into the United States.

The charges in the information each carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for April 25.