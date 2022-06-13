Essex County man convicted of knifepoint robbery

NEWARK, NJ — A federal jury convicted Alfuquan Turner, 46, of Newark, for his role in the knifepoint robbery of a Harrison taxi company, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced June 9.

Turner was convicted on June 7 of Hobbs Act robbery following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini in Newark federal court. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

According to documents filed in this case and the evidence at trial, on Sept. 23, 2019, Turner walked into the Harrison taxi company headquarters armed with a knife and covering his face with a plastic bag. He demanded money from the cab company’s dispatcher. After the victim informed Turner that there was no money in her office, Turner continued his threats and demands. Ultimately, after Turner attempted to stab the victim and the victim fought back, Turner took the victim’s cell phone and attempted to leave. When the victim tried to get her phone back, Turner hit her in the face, pushed her to the ground and asked her if she wanted to die. Turner then choked the victim until she lost consciousness, after which he stole her jewelry, cell phone and other items.

The count of Hobbs Act robbery is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.