Essex County Prosecutor’s Office investigates fatal crash that resulted in two deaths

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident that resulted in the death of two people and injuries to three others, according to an April 1 press release from the ECPO.

On Thursday, March 31, at approximately 4:35 a.m., a Dodge Charger benign driven at a high rate of speed struck an Acura at the intersection of West Runyon Street and Elizabeth Avenue. Both occupants of the Acura — a male and a female — were pronounced dead at the scene at 4:59 a.m.

The male victim has been identified as Felix Valdez, 47, of Bay Shore, N.Y. The identity of the female has not yet been confirmed.

At least three females were in the Dodge Charger, which had been reported stolen out of Union on March 31. The females were transported to University Hospital for treatment. They are in stable condition. Two males, who were also believed to be in the vehicle, fled on foot.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, no arrests have been made.