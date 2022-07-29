Essex County sheriff’s officers apprehend East Orange man for assault

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced July 26 that Essex County Sheriff’s Office detectives have apprehended Ken Anderson, aka Ken Gunther, of East Orange.

According to detectives, on July 25, 2022, the suspect was found to be in possession of a .380-caliber handgun and a 9 mm handgun, one of which was defaced, while operating a vehicle and attempting to elude officers. Anderson was apprehended during a foot pursuit on Route 280. The suspect was wanted for an aggravated assault shooting that took place on July 11.

The suspect has been charged with eluding, resisting by flight, resisting by force, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty.