Essex County sheriff’s officers arrest five for drugs

NEWARK, NJ — On Jan. 17 at 11:25 a.m., the Essex County Sheriff’s Office’s Bureau of Narcotics and Tactical Response Team executed a court-ordered search warrant on North 9th Street in Newark, which resulted in the arrest of five people: Kareem W. Koon, 44, of East Orange; Jamar Horne, 44, of East Orange; Alkadair V. Ports, 26, of Newark; Jerome Logan, 41, of Fords; and Robert Walton, 42, of Rahway. During the search, more than 400 vials of crack cocaine and approximately 200 decks of heroin were seized, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the ECSO.

Koon, Horne, Ports, Logan and Walton were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, one count of conspiracy to violate N.J. narcotic laws and one count of defiant trespassing. Walton was additionally charged with one count of resisting arrest by flight.

“The work done continuously by these sheriff’s officers is commendable,” Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. “They not only removed five dangerous people from the neighborhood — they prevented dangerous substances from reaching the community.”