Essex County sheriff’s officers arrest two for alleged carjacking, gas station robbery

NEWARK, NJ — Two juvenile suspects were arrested Saturday evening, Oct. 22, by Essex County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics. They were arrested for their alleged involvement in a carjacking on Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark and an armed robbery of an Exxon station at McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark. The actors were charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by flight, resisting arrest by force, unlawful possession of a weapon, illegal possession of an extended magazine, possession of hollow-point bullets and receiving stolen property.

Answering an all-points bulletin issued by Newark police for a black Porsche Macan and a gray Mercedes-Benz GLC allegedly used in the carjacking and armed robbery, sheriff’s office detectives located the vehicles backed into a lot at 440 S. 12th Street in Newark. Detectives investigated and observed the two juveniles exit the Mercedes-Benz. A brief foot pursuit ensued with the actors being taken into custody.

At the time of their arrest, the juveniles were allegedly in possession of a handgun, hollow-point bullets, and proceeds from the carjacking and robbery.

The arrested juveniles were processed and lodged in the Essex County Youth House.

Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura praised the efforts of the detectives, stating, “The proactive actions of these detectives removed these dangerous individuals from our community and prevented future crimes from being committed. It is always a proud day when guns are taken off our streets and no one is injured in the process.”