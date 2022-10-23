Essex County sheriff’s officers locate stolen vehicle and with baby inside

NEWARK, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10:51 p.m., officers from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office located an abandoned gold Mercedes Benz SUV with a Texas plate, carrying a 3-month-old baby in the backseat. At 8:09 p.m., Irvington police alerted several municipalities in Essex County and child abduction response patrol units to search for the SUV, which was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington. The vehicle was located in Newark’s South Ward.

When the sheriff’s officers found the baby, it was awake and alert. The baby was taken by emergency medical services to University Hospital for precautionary evaluation.

The perpetrator fled the scene and is at large.

“This is an example of exemplary police work where multiple agencies worked in unison with a common goal. I am proud of the work done by all the officers involved, and I am grateful for the positive result,” Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said in an Oct. 19 press release.

Many agencies were on the scene, including the Department Homeland Security, Irvington Police Department, Newark Police Department, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.