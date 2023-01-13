Essex County sheriff’s officers make drug arrest

NEWARK, NJ — On Jan. 11 at 6 a.m., the Essex County Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics and Tactical Response Team executed a court-ordered search warrant on North 6th Street in Newark, which resulted in the arrest of Javier Rivera and the seizure of crack cocaine, heroin and a loaded weapon, according to a Jan. 12 press release from the sheriff’s office.

Rivera was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute them within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a loaded weapon, among other charges.

“I am proud of the exemplary work done by these sheriff’s officers,” Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. “They not only removed a dangerous person from the community, they also prevented dangerous substances from hitting the streets.”