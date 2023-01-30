Essex County sheriff’s officers make drug bust

NEWARK, NJ — On Monday, Jan. 23, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Narcotics executed a court-ordered search warrant at a residence on 2nd Avenue in Newark, which resulted in the arrest of Tykequan T. Hollis, 34, of Newark. A search of the residence revealed ecstasy tablets, handguns, ammunition, marijuana and proceeds from the sale of narcotics, according to a Jan. 24 press release from the ECSO.

Hollis was charged with narcotics and weapons offenses.

“The goal of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office is to keep the community safe,” Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. “The commendable actions of these fine officers helped to remove a dangerous individual from the community and keep drugs off the streets.”