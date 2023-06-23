Essex jail inmates convicted of beating man with microwave

Two Essex County jail inmates have been convicted of beating another inmate nearly to death with a microwave oven, a beverage dispenser and a broom.

Byad Lockett and Darryl Watson were convicted of attempted murder for brutally beating Jayshawn Boyd, 22, with a microwave oven and other items, according to a press release from Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

A third inmate, Isaad Jackson, was found guilty of attacking Boyd with additional weapons. Boyd suffered a traumatic brain injury in the September 2021 attack.

“Jails and prisons are supposed to permit people to pay their debt to society with a minimum of life, health, and safety issues for inmates and staff,” Stephens said. “The jury’s verdict will help all concerned with maintaining the best possible situation considering the typically trying circumstances.”

Following a two-week trial presided over by Judge Ronald D. Wigler, an Essex County jury found Lockett and Watson guilty of multiple crimes including first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree possession of a microwave for an unlawful purpose, said Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Justin

Edwab, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor William Chalmers.

A third inmate, Isaad Jackson, was found guilty of third-degree possession of a mop bucket and a multi-gallon beverage dispenser for the unlawful purpose of attempting to murder Boyd. The jury, however, was hung as to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree aggravated assault charges for Jackson.

The beating of Boyd occurred at the Essex County jail, Newark, in Building 3, Level 1, C-Pod.

On Sept. 23, 2021, seven inmates attacked Boyd in the common area of the C-pod, beating him unconscious by punching him in the face and stomping on his head.

Upon seeing the riot, the sole corrections officer assigned to the C-Pod exited the area for his safety and immediately called for assistance.

Once Boyd was unconscious, Lockett and Watson struck Boyd in the head multiple times with a microwave oven, a multi-gallon beverage dispenser and a broom.

Watson furthermore picked up a water cooler and a trash can and threw the items at Boyd’s head.

Jackson picked up a mop bucket full of water and threw it at Boyd’s head and struck him in the head with a multi-gallon beverage dispenser. This attempted murder, which lasted approximately two minutes, was captured on video surveillance at the jail.

“This attack was utterly senseless,” Edwab said. “The victim was unconscious after sustaining serious headshots during the seven-on-one assault. Lockett, Watson, and

Jackson then returned to the defenseless body of Boyd and struck him in the head multiple times with industrial-sized items. While the victim is permanently impaired due to the actions of Lockett, Watson, and Jackson, hopefully this verdict brings some justice to the Boyd family. A special thank you goes out to the medical personnel who saved the victim’s life as well as to those individuals who testified during this trial.”

Wigler has scheduled sentencing for Sept. 6. Meanwhile, Watson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27, after being convicted of murder in a separate trial.

Locket is presently serving 12 years in New Jersey State Prison after being convicted of conspiracy to commit murder on Feb. 17. Jackson also has a pending homicide charge.

The state will be seeking a sentence for this jail attack to run consecutive to the underlying matters that Watson, Lockett, and Jackson are facing or are serving in New Jersey State Prison.

Boyd’s family told WNBC-TV that he suffers from schizophrenia and that he had just been put into the general population. The Boyd family is suing the county and correctional officials, charging that the guards were not properly trained among other things.