Essex sheriff’s officers apprehend suspect wanted for strong-arm robbery in Harlem

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced May 17 that Essex County Sheriff’s Office detectives assisted the Manhattan Warrant Squad and Essex County Prosecutor’s Office in apprehending Corrie “Lloyd” Corny, a suspect wanted for allegedly attacking and strong-arm robbing an 86-year-old male in East Harlem on July 21, 2021.

According to detectives, at 5:30 a.m. on May 17, officers conducted a coordinated search for the suspect and apprehended him at the Bradley Court Complex in Newark.

The suspect has pending charges and open warrants with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant for robbery in Manhattan and a charge of resisting arrest by flight.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.