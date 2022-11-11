Fatal pedestrian collision in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that apparently caused the death of Earnest Green, 93, of East Orange, according to a Nov. 7 press release from the ECPO.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, at about 6:30 p.m., police were notified that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Arlington and Central avenues in East Orange. Green was transported to University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:31 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.