Fatal shooting in Newark under investigation

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Boubacar Doukoure, according to a Jan. 27 press release from the ECPO.

On Jan. 24 at 5:29 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Clinton Avenue in Newark. Doukoure was found unresponsive in a parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene at 6:02 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.