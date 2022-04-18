Former hotel senior analyst from Bloomfield admits role in embezzlement scheme

NEWARK, NJ – Marco Alvarez, 46, of Bloomfield, admitted his role in a scheme to embezzle more than $300,000 from the hotel company for which he worked, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced April 14. Alvarez pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Esther Salas to an information charging him with one count of wire fraud.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, as senior analyst for strategic sourcing for a national hotel chain, Alvarez was responsible for administering the company’s corporate credit card program. He was authorized to approve applications for credit cards and to access account information for such credit cards. From April 2014 through January 2020, Alvarez embezzled funds from the hotel through the unauthorized use of the hotel’s corporate credit cards to purchase goods and services. Alvarez admitted that he knowingly opened and used corporate credit cards to make $317,582 in unauthorized personal purchases and attempted to conceal them by transferring credits owed to the hotel to these credit cards to offset the unauthorized charges made.

The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross profits or loss, whichever is greatest. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.