Former USPS employee admits to unemployment insurance benefits fraud

NEWARK, NJ — A former U.S. Postal Service employee from Newark has admitted that he fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced May 9.

Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals on May 9 to an information charging him with one count of wire fraud.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Monroe was employed as a mail carrier with the USPS. He and others stole credit and debit cards containing unemployment insurance benefits from a location in New Jersey. Monroe and others then activated the cards and used the cards to obtain more than $40,000.

The charge of wire fraud is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of whichever is greatest: $250,000, twice the gross profits to Monroe or twice the gross loss suffered by the victims. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14.