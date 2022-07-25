Four killed in Newark motor vehicle crash

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of four people, according to a July 23 press release from the ECPO.

At approximately 4:22 a.m. on July 23, a crash occurred on the 800 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark involving a tractor trailer, a Chevrolet Malibu and a Chrysler 300. The crash caused a fire, and the driver and three passengers in the Malibu were killed. They were pronounced dead at the scene at 6:11 a.m. The driver of the Chrysler was extricated from the car and is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The names of the victims are not being released until they are formally identified.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.