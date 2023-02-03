Girl dies in fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision that resulted in the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to a Feb. 1 press release from the ECPO.

On Jan. 31 at 6:44 p.m., Newark police notified CSIB of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of 6th Avenue and North 9th Street. While a father was carrying his 5-year-old daughter in his arms, and holding his 2-year-old daughter’s hand, a car drove down 6th Avenue, hit all of them and kept on going.

The 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. Her father and 2-year-old sister were taken to University Hospital with non–life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program announced Feb. 2 that it is offering an up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this incident.