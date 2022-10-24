Hillside man arrested for murder of Newark man

NEWARK, NJ — Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, according to an Oct. 22 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Sept. 22, at 11:06 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Miller Street in Newark on a report of a shooting. Responding officers found Jeffers, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m.

Jones has been charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy and two weapons offenses.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.