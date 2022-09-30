Homicide in West Orange, another man injured

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott announced Sept. 28 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, is investigating the fatal shooting of Corington Valentin, 21, of Newark.

On Sept. 27 at 3:23 p.m., police were notified of a shooting on the 100 block of Watson Avenue in West Orange. Responding officers found Valentin suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. Another male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound, but he survived.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.